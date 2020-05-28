Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, many colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio were developing ways to increase access to their programs in the face of declining enrollment.



For institutions like Kent State University, the University of Akron and Stark State College, that meant adjusting class times to work around the schedules of students with jobs and increasing online offerings.



When the pandemic caused campuses to close in March, suddenly every class was online.



Both students and faculty were forced to adapt quickly to a style of remote learning and teaching. Faculty needed to make sure students had what they needed to learn, regardless of their location.



That attention to students’ needs should be a lasting impact of the pandemic on higher education moving forward, several regional leaders said.



"If anything it will, I think, deepen our resolve to be more nimble, more flexible… more responsive to our students and the needs they are in," Akron Interim Senior Vice Provost Joe Urgo said.



In May, Akron announced the addition of 11 fully online degree programs, from an associate’s of science to a master’s in strategic communication.



But that doesn’t mean every class should or will be taught online in the future, Urgo said.



"I think what this experience has shown us, ironically, is how valuable those face-to-face (interactions)" are, he said.



Kent State Vice President of Student Affairs Lamar Hylton said higher education moving forward will and should look different.



The pandemic, he said, laid bare the fact that many Kent students didn’t have laptops or internet access at home.



"Technological equity is something that I think we also will wrestle with more and more," he said.



In order to make earning a degree accessible, he said, colleges have to adjust their approaches for each student they enroll.



Some changes made in the short-term, like doing away with a requirement that students submit standardized test scores on admission, may stick around long-term, Hylton said. At the very least, the pandemic has provoked conversations about long-standing assumptions in higher education, like the use of test scores in the admissions process.



Colleges also are facing financial uncertainty, including declining state revenues, and are already making cuts in the tens of millions for next year’s budget.



Those challenges increase the need to be even more attractive to students. With a high saturation of college choices in Northeast Ohio, students continue to have a plethora of options to meet their needs.



Stark State, which has an Akron campus, may be in a healthy position to serve students through the uncertainty of at least the next year, President Para Jones said.



The benefit of a community college, she noted, is the focus on classes only, as opposed to the full four-year college experience.



"Our students pay for teaching and learning and that’s where we put all of our dollars, all of our effort," Jones said.



Classes that seemed impossible to hold virtually were able to adapt, she said. The school was able to make lab equipment, laptops and even ingredient kits for the culinary program for students to take home. A few classes met in person on campus in May to meet licensing requirements for students going into fields like nursing.



Summer enrollment is up by a few percentage points from where it was last year.



"We think it is a good thing that people aren’t putting education on a back burner, but stepping forward and taking advantage of a lot of opportunities we have right now," Jones said.



Stark State already has 19 degree programs that are fully online, but Jones said she continues to see a hybrid model of online and in-person classes being the best combination for success in the future.



"I don’t think we’re anywhere near the point where we’re going to be replacing in-person, traditional education," Jones said.



