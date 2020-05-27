BELMONT — Union Local High School’s Commencement is set for Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, with a private individual ceremony by scheduled appointment in the high school gymnasium. Information was emailed to the students. WTOV9 will live stream graduation on their website wtov9.com and broadcast on FOX9 on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
Elsa Bretz is the Valedictorian and receiving Salutatorian honors is Bailee Perlman.
Elsa is the daughter of Alan and Susanne Bretz and resides in Bethesda. She is the granddaughter of David and Jane Blaney of Bethesda, Ohio and Jim and Mary Bretz of Union City, Indiana. Elsa is finishing her three-year high school career with a 5.124 GPA--the highest weighted GPA in Union Local’s history. Elsa has been involved in a myriad of activities all throughout school; her favorites include marching band, dance, and Girl Scouts. She is a three year member of the National Honor Society, and she has completed over 120 credit hours of coursework at Ohio University through the College Credit Plus Program. Having applied to five and been accepted to three of the Ivy League schools, Elsa currently plans to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to study Astrophysics. She is on the waitlist at Harvard.
Bailee is the daughter of Erin and Gabe Perlman. She resides in Flushing with her parents and younger brother, Jake. Bailee is finishing her high school career with a 4.81 GPA. While a student at Union Local, Bailee was involved in track and field, cross country, cheerleading, National Honor Society where she was the Vice President, JSA, the Drug Free Club, Student Council, Prom and Homecoming court, as well as committees, and she was a 6th grade camp counselor. Bailee also participated in the College Credit Plus program throughout her years. She earned letters in academics, cheerleading, cross country, and track.
Perlman will continue her education at Kent State University while majoring in Nutrition with pre-med.
Union Local principal Zac Shutler will present the class during the ceremony and board president Terry Puperi will accept the class.
Juniors Megan Garrison and Lacy Bilyeu will serve as Marshals with Samuel Farmer and Baylee Magnani as Ushers.
The class of 2020 includes:
LOGAN MICHAEL AMOS
JOSEF RUSSELL BAILEY
ALIK JOSEPH BARKES
MATTHEW PHILLIP BATEMAN
OLIVIA JANE BEARD
ALYSSA SUE BETTS
SIERRA DAWN BETTS
JACOB ANDREW BOLT
SARAH MARIE BONNETT
ABIGAIL ROSE BOYER
JACQUELINE ANNE BRANDON
ELSA FAITH BRETZ
DEVON ALLEN BRYAN
BRIANA MARIE BUMGARDNER
SHAWN LEE BUMGARDNER
ALAN MATTHEW CARPENTER
ZAYNE HOLDEN CHEATHAM
KOHL BRYAN CLARK
KANE EDWARD CORDNER KILDOW
COURTNEY ROSE COURTWRIGHT
KIRSTIN DAWN DALLAS
JORDAN THOMAS DUKE
SEAN PATRICK EVERTS
BROCK DUANE FANKHAUSER
SKYLAR THOMAS FINSLEY-FRYE
KYLE MATTHEW FRAZIER
JAMISON MICHAEL ALLEN FUNKHOUSER
LINDSAY NICOLE FUNKHOUSER
PAIGE LAUREL FUNKHOUSER
LOGAN THOMAS GALBREATH
MICHAEL KENNETH GROB
GREGORY ANDREW HALT
MOLLIE KAY HAMILTON
COLTON NEAL HANEY
NOAH CHRISTOPHER HARDING
HAYDEN HUNTER HILT
AMY ELIZABETH HISSRICH
MIRANDA LYNN HUML
MATTHEW MICHAEL HUSVAR
HARRY PAUL IGNACAK
JULIE MADISON MARIE INGRAM
ALEXIS LAVONNE IVEY
ELLIE MORGAN JOHNEN
MASON ANDREW KANYUCH
ZACHARY ALLEN KELICH
KAITLYN NICOLE KOVACS
ISAAC PAUL LASH
DENCIL EVERETT LEGG
KYLE CHRISTOPHER LOCHARY
HAILEY NICOLE LONTZ
JEFF ADRIAN MALLARNEE
SAVANNA PAIGE MAYHUGH
KAYLANN NEVEAH MCCARTNEY
GAGE MICHAEL MCCLEARY
HUNTER DANIEL MCCORT
BRYANNA PAIGE MCDANIEL
LUKE CAMERON MCDIFFITT
SADIE MARIE MCFARLAND
ASHLEY NICOLE MCGRAW
JESSICA MADISON ELAINE MCKEEN
JEREMIAH SHAYNE MCKIVITZ
CALEB ANDREW MEYER
QUINTON THOMAS MILBURN
CATERINA DESTINY MINER
ALEXANDRIA NAOMI MOELLER
MADISON ELIZABETH MONARQUE
CODY WILLIAM MORRISON
SAVANNAH KAITLYN NEWMAN
LAUREN JAI NEWTON
JADEN KAYLEE NOEL
BRIA ADISON PARKER
AUSTYN TAYLOR PECK
DELBERT JAMES PERKINS
BAILEE NICOLE PERLMAN
LANCE ADAMS PIPER
TAYLOR JOLEE POWELL
ANTHONY WALTER PRESLIN
DANIEL TYLER PRITTS
NICOLE ELIZABETH PUPERI
CASSIE LYNN RAY
STEVEN EDWARD REED
JARED MICHAEL REITTER
MATHEW DEVON RINEHART
BAILEY NICOLE RINKES
PAOLI ROBERTS
KAYTLYN NOEL RUSSELL
NATHAN GLENN RUSSELL
TREVOR JOSEPH SAFFELL
EVAN KEITH SAUNDERS
JULIANA MARIE SEXTON
JEREMIAH DALLAS SHAW
ABIGAIL NICOLE SHEPHERD
CALVIN WILLIAM SHEPPARD
AIDEN JOHNSTON SHUGERT
LUKE JOSEPH JAMES SNYDER
BROC EMERSON STOKES
SHAUNA MADISON STUDENC
ZANE PAYTON SWALLIE
KYLEE ELISABETH TAYLOR
SPENCER PHILIP THOMPSON
AMBUR ROSE TIDRICK
DALE LEE TOLARCHYK
CHAYCE ALLEN TOWNSON
MACKENZIE RAE TRIGG
KYLE CHRISTOPHER TURLEY
DEVON OWEN WARNER
JORDAN SUE WATSON
CADEN JAMES WHITELEY
COLE EUGENE YOHO