Linda L. Arick, 82, of Quaker City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Southeastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge. Linda was born in Noble County, on Nov. 5, 1937, to the late Edward E. and Zyeda (Carpenter) Pekari.



Linda was a graduate of Barnesville High School. She was a member of the Assumption Church and the Catholic Women's Club.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alan Arick; and a sister, Joanne McBurney.



Linda is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William R. Arick; two sons, Vincent E. (Rhonda Watson) Arick of Quaker City and Scott D. (Shawna) Arick of Quaker City; two daughters, Vicky L. (Mike) Roe of Bethesda and Karla M. (Kevin) Tracy of Temperanceville; brother, Daniel (Carole) Pekari of Lore City; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Arick of Quaker City.



Visitation took place on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Assumption Church in Barnesville. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family. A public graveside service was also on Saturday at Friends Cemetery in Quaker City. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.