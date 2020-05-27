



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting of the Lake Local Schools Board of Education meeting, the board approved scheduling a graduation ceremony at the Middle/High School from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 30.

Students and families are invited to arrive at Lake Middle/High School during designated times for recognition and awarding of diplomas. Attendees are asked to follow the established approved guidelines.

Students are allowed two cars for the procession. The graduate will be the only person to leave the car and walk up to the stage area to receive his or her diploma.

Parents and families will be provided a video link for viewing the ceremony. It will also be available to download for future viewing.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Went into executive session to discuss personnel issues with no action taken.

• Renewed Tom McBride as head varsity boys basketball coach with a one-year supplemental contract for school year 2020-21. McBride has been with the district as head coach for more than 20 years. Nine people came out to the meeting to speak for his renewal with one speaking against.

• Approved student handbooks for Lake Primary, Elementary and Middle/High schools.

• Accepted a number of donations for student lunches as follows: $2,000 each from Lake Elementary PTO and Advent Lutheran Church; $1,000 each from the Law Office of Darren DeHaven, Ltd, The Lion’s Club of Uniontown and Lake elementary Primary PTO; $500 from anonymous; $200 from Eva Albright; $120 from Ed and Lisa Hershberger; $100 from Christopher and Donna Bruner; and $50 and $150 from Grisi & Buddle, LLC.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on June 15 at Lake Middle/High School Performing Arts Hall at 709 Market Ave. SW in Uniontown