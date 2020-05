The Blame My Roots Festival set to take place at Valley View Campgrounds July 16-19 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.



Country stars including Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence were set to perform.



The festival debuted last year after Jamboree in the Hills ended.



Blame My Roots will be issuing full refunds to all concert ticket holders which could take up to 45 days.