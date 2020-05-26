



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting May 14 to consider a resolution about increasing the motor vehicle license tax for township residents.

Trustees were present for this meeting, which was considered to be a public hearing. Ted Weinsheimer, assistant to the board, was asked if the matter was advertised as a public notice. He said it was advertised April 24 and May 1 in the Akron Beacon Journal.

Trustee Dean Young pointed out that no one was in attendance and that there were no emails or calls. There is another public hearing on the subject May 28 at 4 p.m. The board would then vote on the raise for the vehicle plates at 6 p.m. during the regular scheduled trustees meeting.

The current rate for renewal of the license plates and registration is $61.42.

If this proposed resolution would pass, it would be certified to the state June 28 or 29 as it must be done before July 1. The extra tax would take effect in January 2021.

Another public hearing on the matter will be held May 28 at 4 p.m. at Springfield Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road. For questions, call Ted Weinsheimer at 330-733-3213.