



HARTVILLE With the village’s current rubbish hauling contract with Kimble Recycling and Waste Disposal expiring Sept. 1, Hartville Village Council began discussions about trash and recycling service at its May 19 meeting.

Mayor Cynthia Billings said the Kimble contract allows the hauler to present a bid proposal to the village, for an additional two years, before the village seeks bids from other haulers. Billings said Kimble typically presents a proposal by “late May or early June,” but has not yet this year.

She asked council members if they would like to seek bids from other haulers at this time.

“It takes some time,” Billings said of the bidding process, should the village decide to seek bids.

Councilman Jim Sullivan said he would like to see Kimble’s offer before seeking bids, but felt the village should give Kimble a deadline for the proposal.

“I say that they (should) have it in place by next council meeting or we go to bid,” he said.

Council members agreed with Sullivan’s suggestion.

In other action, council also:

• Authorized Village Solicitor Ron Starkey to draw up legislation to approve changes to the village zoning ordinance. The legislation is set to be voted on at the June 2 council meeting.

• Approved a planning commission recommended lot split on the Heritage Truck Equipment property, 661 Powell Ave., in order to widen a driveway area.

• Reminded residents of a livestreamed public hearing at 6:30 p.m. June 2 for a planning commission recommended rezoning of property at 1116 Woodland Street from R-2 to R-3 zoning, for the purpose of expanding the building on the property from two apartments to five apartments. This meeting was scheduled at the April 21 village council meeting.