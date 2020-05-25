Many of us are conflicted about the months of lockdown that have mostly imprisoned us in our homes, and we’re feeling cheated because many summer events and activities have disappeared. But we can salvage this summer.

Find a comfy chair in a quiet spot, rest your head against a soft cushion, let your eyes drift shut, and summon all those memories of summers past.

The scenes flash through your mind like home movies — some color, a few black and white, some crawling at a snail’s pace and others racing like a bullet train. All precious.

Can you feel it? That moment you cannonball into the pool on the first day it opens and the chlorine burns your eyes and the impact stings your skin.

Can you smell it? That distinctive mix of sweat and bug spray and sunscreen hanging on the humid air as you snake your way through the hundreds of thousands of people jammed into the Downtown streets for Red, White & Boom, all the while trying not to lose one of your kids in the crowd.

Can you taste it all? The deviled eggs with just a touch too much vinegar that Grandma has brought to every annual family reunion since the dawn of time, the deep-fried Snickers that your doctor warned you not to eat from the Ohio State Fair, the margarita you would have had at your upcoming high school reunion.

Would have had.

That’s the rub, isn’t it, here on this Memorial Day? A sacred holiday meant for honor and reflection on loss by original designation but one that has become our party-all-the-time kickoff to unofficial summer.

Stories that inspire. Coverage that informs. Investigations that affect change. This is The Columbus Dispatch. Subscribe today.

Yet here we are. Muddling our way through a time when the coronavirus pandemic has so sadly and tragically stolen almost 100,000 souls across our country. Conflicted about the months of lockdown that have mostly imprisoned us in our homes. And feeling cheated because the events and activities that make up our carefree summer fun have disappeared.

No, nothing is normal here in this, our summer of discontent.

This was supposed to be your summer, right?

The one where your ‘tween was finally going to get to ride the Millennium Force at Cedar Point, though she’d have to stretch her neck to fool the teenager monitoring the height-measuring stick.

The one where your 8-year-old would get his first taste of 4-H camp, where he’d motion to you to leave the cabin because you were lingering too long but you hesitate because you could see just a hint of unease in his big brown eyes.

The one where you and your college roommates were finally going to take that cruise you’ve all talked about for a decade.

The one where you, the new college graduate, were supposed to celebrate your accomplishments in style and then break free, finally to become yourself.

Or maybe it was going to be the one you could enjoy since you’d finally gotten back on your feet. You had more than $50 in your checking account for the first time in years and you would have been happy to just buy your toddler a new pair of swim trunks and a pair of Goodwill sandals for when the baby sitter lets the kids play in the sprinkler. But now you’ve lost both your jobs and the unemployment check has not yet arrived.

No. Nothing is normal these days. Not now.

Will it even feel like summer, then? Will we find new paths to joy?

We can, but it will take some work. Because tradition, it turns out, is the very thing we cling to for comfort and for hope.

In what now seems a prescient piece published in 2017, Dr. Saul Levine, a professor emeritus at the University of California, San Diego, wrote in Psychology Today that traditions help us fulfill our profound human need for communing. They keep us from feeling lonely.

"When traditions take place on a regular basis, they bring predictability and constancy to our lives ... they help remove us, at least temporarily, from the cacophony of the outside world. We get reassurance that we will indeed be all right."

Remove us from the outside world, he wrote. But right now, with nothing but uncertainly surrounding us, the outside world and all its trappings represent the very thing we crave.

But maybe we can salvage this Lost Summer.

Because the crickets still serenade us at night as we sit in our backyards and ponder the wonder of the vast starry sky. Maybe we can teach our children to, even for a few minutes, just sit in that quiet.

The hummingbirds still flit at our feeders and the rabbits still creep up and chew our hostas. We can take an extra moment to sip our morning coffee as we watch them because rush-hour commutes aren’t still really a thing.

We can call old friends, hike new trails, browse local boutiques even if we don’t have any extra cash to spend in hopes of saving America’s small businesses.

And maybe we will put our thoughts down on paper so that years from now, when our grandchildren want to better understand this coronavirus pandemic that stole our summer of 2020, they will have a road map of our feelings.

Maybe they will come to know it as the summer we slowed down, the time we took a breath, a pause, the summer we realized what really matters to us the most.

hzachariah@dispatch.com

@hollyzachariah