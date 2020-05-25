Note: This is the 10th and last in a series of personality stories on the top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High School Class of 2010.



LOUDONVILLE — Emily Seboe credits her parents, Kelly and Julie Seboe, for quietly training she and her twin sister, Annie, to be "self-motivating."



The Seboe twins, along with classmates Courtney Hollinger and Sarah Carroll, are the four valedictorians in the Class of 2020, each with perfect 4.0 academic averages.



Emily and sister Annie will both attend and play basketball at Huntington University, a small (1,262 students), Christian, liberal arts university in northeastern Indiana, about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.



Seboe may be first recognized among Loudonville High School followers as an outstanding basketball player, setting a new career scoring record for the Lady Redbirds after starting since her freshman year as a member of teams that won four consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference championships.



"I was in awe when our coach, Tyler Bates, who took me as a freshman who knew nothing and started me," she said. "I have worked very hard on basketball, probably done more than I should, but in my mind, it has been worth it."



Asked if there was a highlight in her career with the Redbirds, she looked back to her sophomore season. "We were playing in our very first Classic in the Country tournament at Berlin Hiland, and we went to the game expecting to be blown out," she said. "We won, beating heavily favored Tusky Valley, while playing before the most fans that had ever watched us."



She cherished the relationships with basketball teammates, including Celeste Ryman and Nicky Weber, both a year older who are now playing college basketball. "We still get together, in fact, last night we had a bonfire together," she said.



At Huntington her sister Annie will play basketball, too, though just how the upcoming season plays out is very much unknown. "We are supposed to have a team basketball camp in June, but with the coronavirus cutbacks, I doubt if that will happen," she said.



Seboe will major in secondary education, following in the footsteps of her parents. Her dad is a former teacher and athletic director in the L-P Schools, and now serves as principal of the C.E. Budd School, along with serving as boys varsity basketball coach, while her mother is the school district director of library and media services. Both, incidentally, played basketball on both the high school and college level.



Asked if she studied hard to achieve her 4.0, she answered "some subjects, especially English and history, were harder for me than math and sciences. My favorite classes at the high school were the robotics classes taught by Mr. Josh Miller. When I started, I didn’t think I would like them, and I ended up loving them. It’s too bad we missed the worlds tournament because of the virus. You wonder how far we would have gone there."



She was on a robotics team with fellow senior Lauren Rieser and underclassmen Matthew Baumberger and Rowan Wilson that won the state championship. She noted "Mr. Miller has promised we would get together this summer to celebrate our achievements."



Seboe said she plans to major in chemistry at Huntington, with the hopes of teaching high school chemistry and coaching.



"I also liked biology, but Annie is majoring in biology, and I really do like chemistry better," she said with a smile.



This summer, as she works through the transition from high school to college, Seboe said she wants to spend as much time as possible with high school friends "before we separate," and also spending time with her grandparents, one set in Canton and the other in Wisconsin.



Out of school, she enjoys swimming, watching movies (mysteries and thrillers) and reading (again mysteries).