Others are taking wait-and-see approach.

Stark County’s Catholic parishes can resume celebrating Mass on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak forced parishes to close in mid-March.

Those unable to attend because of health concerns will receive dispensation from Bishop George V. Murry.

“I think people are going to be very cautious, however I give Bishop Murry credit for granting dispensation if people are uncomfortable,” said Monsignor John Zuraw, diocesan chancellor. “I think people realize how serious this is.”

The diocese’s guidelines for celebrating Mass is detailed and extensive. They cover everything from sanitizing restrooms, door handles, doorknobs and elevators after each Mass, to maintaining social distancing, to the closing of nurseries and baptismal fonts and suspending the sign of peace.

The Rev. Thomas Kraszewki, pastor at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church in Canton said he’s not sure how quickly many parishioners will return to Mass.

“It’s hard to judge,” he said.

Kraszewski said he’s been making phone calls to check on parishioners and that “some people are eager to return.”

But not everyone is ready to refill the pews.

Waiting on DeWine

Although churches are exempt from the state’s limits on gatherings of 10 people or more, the Rev. Dr. Roger Alber, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Massillon, said he has been waiting on Gov. Mike DeWine to green-light larger public gatherings. (DeWine gave one, in part, Thursday when he approved the return of banquets and halls for wedding gatherings up to 300.)

Meanwhile, Alber is conducting services via Facebook and YouTube.

“I never thought I’d become a televangelist,” he said with a laugh.

Before the outbreak, First Baptist held two services on Sundays, attracting an average of 270 members to each.

Alber said that once DeWine gives the OK, he'll have members meet in three separate gathering areas of 50 or less.

Alber added that he knows his members are anxious to return. He and church leaders have been strategizing in recent weeks.

“They’re starving for the fellowship and contact,” he said. “The big question is, as a pastor, how do you do that?”

Earlier this year, Union Baptist Church in Canton built an 8,000-square-foot addition. The pandemic prevented use of the new space.

"We returned last week,“ said the Rev. Sherman Martin Jr. “We have formed a safety team before we went back in. When we went in Sunday, we practiced social distancing. We had hand sanitizer at the door, and masks and, gloves. We’re trying to do like everyone else.”

Martin, whose wife, Odette, is a registered nurse, said attendance was down from normal.

He said he understands.

“People still have to build up their confidence,” he said. “I sent out a letter, and I encouraged them that it was their decision, and don’t feel like you don’t have faith. I’ve heard church people say, `You don’t have faith,’ but you’ve got to make choices based on your health.”

Rabbi A.J. Kushner, spiritual leader of Agudas Achim Congregation in Canton, said they are not yet ready to open.

Kushner said his own children are attending school through Zoom and conference calls.

“The safety of the congregants is our upmost priority. Therefore, we are still waiting to open the synagogue doors. Additionally, when we will open it will have some restrictions and precautions.”

The Rev. J.R. Rozko, co-lead pastor at the First Church of the Resurrection in Canton, said they aren’t ready to reopen. The church has been closed since March 8.

“For us, since the preponderance of our congregation is in the most susceptible category, we’re continuing to meet online this summer,” he said. “Our working assumption being that as people are beginning to move around, the virus will spread more.”

Silver lining

In Plain Township, the STAR in the East congregation transitioned from in-house assembly to online for the month of April.

Rabbi Michael Oyler said they recently returned to in-person worship following a thorough scrub-down of their sanctuary, classrooms and fellowship areas.

“Additional precautions included the requiring of hand-washing and sanitizing before entering the sanctuary,” he said. “Congregants who consider themselves especially vulnerable or concerned they may be a risk to others have been encouraged to remain at home till they feel led to return.“

Alber said using social media has changed worship, even how he preaches.

“It lets people engage,” he said. “It’s probably for the better.”

Rozko said members have embraced the change. For those who are less tech savvy, Rozko said, he and his wife, the Rev. Amy Rozko, keep in touch by way of the telephone and letters.

"I think the different context makes people more adaptive and more comfortable,“ he said.

Rozko added that while they haven’t seen a drastic change in their 80 members as a result of worshiping in an alternative form, the congregation has become more stable.

"Having such a sustained experience in different ways in trying to be the body of Christ, there’s a learning that’s taking place,” he said. “I think there’s been an acceleration in some ways. The pandemic has facilitated this cultural change and adaption ... invited the opportunity for us to be more collaborative and relational with other churches and ministries. That’s been a silver lining.“

At the Salvation Army in downtown Canton, the normally-busy citadel serves its clientele these days primarily through drive-up meals and grocery giveaways. Maj. Tom Grace supplants weekly Sunday services with daily online sermons.

“You reach a whole different population,” said Grace’s wife, Major Debbra Grace. “But the content has to be relevant.”

Poor theology

Debbra Grace said their Latino outreach, which they had been struggling to grow, has increased through her husband’s daily sermons.

“I don’t know if I can continue to do this on a daily basis, but I know we’ll do this once a week going forward,” Tom Grace said.

Tom Grace pulls no punches in criticizing churches defying the social-distancing policy. Pastors around the country made national headlines when they refused to close their megachurches at the outset of the outbreak.

“I think those churches that defied orders made Christianity look ridiculous,” Grace said. “They played right into what many think of the church...I think it’s egotistical.”

Grace warns that the churches must be flexible and responsive to the public.

“The world has changed,” he said. “The world is our congregation now. If the church is not paying attention, if we think were exempt from what people are going through we’re going to lose our significance.”

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @cgoshayREP