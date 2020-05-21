Weather



Thursday: Periods of rain. High of 65, low of 55.



Friday: Rain throughout the day. High of 69, low of 55.



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry Distribution will be Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Christ's Lutheran Church Parking lot, located at 1101 Steubenville Ave. Identification is required.



Closed for holiday



Cambridge Main Street will close their office Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday. Please contact Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439-2238 with any questions.



Free community meal



There will be a free community meal on Wednesday, May 27, from 5:15 to 6 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, located at 641 Steubenville Ave. The meal will be take-out only. Call ahead to order a meal. This month’s meal is hot dog, baked beans, macaroni salad, chips and small dessert.



Call 740-432-7669 to order. If no answer, leave your name and the number in your family that you need a meal for, as well as a phone number in case we need to get in touch with you.



Bike Show canceled



Cambridge Main Street has decided to cancel the National Road Bike Show and Rib Fest scheduled for June 20, due to COVID-19. Please contact Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439-2238 with any questions.



Donations at Salvation Army



The Salvation Army of Cambridge currently cannot accept any clothing donations. Because of the current pandemic, space is being used for food distributions and the upcoming summer sack program. Clothing donations are expected to be accepted beginning in August. Contact Capt. Ed McMillen at 740-432-7759 with any questions.



Scholarship deadline



Applications for the local Education Assistance Grant are due by June 1. Graduating HS seniors can obtain the applications from their respective Guidance Counselors; returning college students can email Melody at mellocup53@g.mail.com or call the OVESC, 740-439-3558 and leave a message for Lisa.



Thought of the day



A prudent man concealeth knowledge; but the heart of fools proclaimeth foolishness.



Prov. 12:23