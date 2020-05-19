



LAKEMORE During the May 4 Lakemore Village Council meeting, Nicki Coontz was appointed as councilwoman to fulfill the unexpired term of Sam Ray, who resigned at the April 15 special council meeting. Ray’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Coontz was sworn in by Mayor Rich Cole as her son held the Bible.

Council approved the hire of Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast as village administrator and for Ray to be appointed as interim technical assistant to the village administrator with an amended job description. The position will provide for a utility clerk and an assistant for Fast.

Council also:

• Approved of a memorandum of understanding with WARN (Ohio Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network) to share resources and assist each other in the form of personnel, equipment, materials and supplies in the event of emergencies that disrupt utility services. The memorandum of understanding offers mutual aid like networking and mutual aid agreements between fire and police department. It will provide contact information and relevant assistance to the village public service department should an emergency occur.

• Approved a resolution to apply for an AFG Covid Grant and a resolution to apply for AFG Fire prevention Grant were both approved.

• Accepted the resignation of Firefighter/Paramedic Baron Derita.

Announcements:

• Student lunches are available from 11 a.m. to noon at the Municipal Building. If you have any questions, contact Springfield School District Administrative officers.

• Mayor Rich Cole announced that the food pantry will be held May 27 at the Lakemore United Methodist Church.

• Relentless Church on Killian Road hosts a food bank every Wednesday.

• Republic Services is back to its normal pickup and recycling.

• The Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to orders that no more than 10 people can congregate in a group.