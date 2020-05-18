Hi sweeties! Another week of staying at home for the most part, which I have no problem with doing, but many must be out and about, so be careful!



The following article was sent to me in an email and it sure does make one realize the times our parents lived in compared to what we have now.



"It’s a mess out there now. Hard to discern between what’s a real threat and what is just simple panic and hysteria. For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900.



"On your 14th birthday, World War I starts, and ends on your 18th birthday. 22 million people perish in that war. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. 50 million people die from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.



"On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the World GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy.



’When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet. And don’t try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perish in the war.



" Smallpox was epidemic until you were in your 40’s, as it killed 300 million people during your lifetime.



"At 50, the Korean War starts. 5 million perish. From your birth, until you are 55 you dealt with the fear of Polio epidemics each summer. You experience friends and family contracting polio and being paralyzed and/or die.



"At 55 the Vietnam War begins and doesn’t end for 20 years. 4 million people perish in that conflict. During the Cold War, you lived each day with the fear of nuclear annihilation. On your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, almost ended. When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.



"Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How did they endure all of that? If you were a kid in 1985 you may have thought your 85-year-old grandparent did not understand how hard school was. And how mean that kid in your class was. Yet they survived everything listed above. Perspective is an amazing and valuable gift. Refined and enlightening as time goes on. Let us try to keep things in perspective. Your parents and/or grandparents were called upon to endure all of the above – today we are being called upon to stay home and sit on the couch."



Fifty ways to beat COVID-19



Don’t hop on the bus, Gus,



Stay away from the pack, Jack,



Sneeze into your sleeve, Steve,



To keep virus free.



Stop touching your face, Grace,



Stay back to six feet, Pete,



Keep washing your hands, Stan,



And heed CDC.



Don’t visit your Gran, Jan,



Wipe down every toy, Roy,



Don’t hoard all the food, dude,



Please buy sensibly.



Just use some Purell, Mel,



Keep wipes near at hand, man.



Don’t listen to John, Don –



You don’t need more TP!



This isn’t Spring Break, Jake,



Stay home if you’re sick, Dick,



Just follow the rules, fools,



And stay virus free!



(I do not know who wrote this, but just thought it was cute!)