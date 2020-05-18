Maggie Champer



Malvern



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



I am very saddened by the canceling of spring sports. I was really looking forward to my senior season of track.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



The thing I'm going to miss the most about track has to be the meets. I really enjoy competing and hanging out with my teammates the whole day.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I have been staying home and social distancing when I need to go somewhere to help fight the spread of COVID-19.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I am missing a lot due to quarantine, but I'm the most upset about the cancelation of the Disney Trip we were supposed to have. I was really looking forward to making memories with my friends at Disney.



5) What are your future plans?



I plan on attending Ohio University and majoring in interior architecture.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



My favorite high school memory was winning districts in track my sophomore year, and we were hoping to win it again this year.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Mamma Mia. I love all the songs in it and I love the storyline of the movie.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



I love The Office because it is extremely funny and enjoyable to watch.



9) What is your favorite food?



Mashed potatoes. It’s an easy meal to make and it fills me up.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Billie Eilish. Her lyrics are meaningful and relatable, but she also has a unique music style.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mrs. Kee and Mrs. Fairless. Mrs. Kee always supports me, helps me in school, and makes me laugh. Mrs. Fairless is also very supportive and she has always believed in me.