



JACKSON TWP. During the regular May 12 meeting, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees awarded the North Park Amphitheater Parking Lot Project to three contractors. The General Trades portion was awarded to Cavanaugh for $196,200. The asphalt portion was awarded to Chagrin Valley Paving for $204,000 and the electrical portion was awarded to Wood Electric for $117,100.

“These were the lowest and best bids received for each project,” Trustee Todd Hawke said.

Other Actions:

• Started in executive session to discuss confidential information related to economic development, selling unneeded, obsolete or unfit for use items and to discuss personnel and employment schedules across all departments.

• Acknowledged and confirmed that funds received through the CARES Act can only be spent on unbudgeted expenses related to COVID19 between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020. Any funds unencumbered by Oct. 15, 2020 must be returned for redistribution.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.3 million.

• Accepted a donation of $50 from William and Nicole Manusakis for the Police K9 Fund.

• Hawke said that the Safety Center lobby as well as the administration office lobby will be reopened on May 18. He said they are asking residents to only come in for necessary items. They are asking everyone who comes in to wear a mask or face covering. Hawke said they will limit the number of people coming in at one time. Complete details and updates can be found at www.jacksontwp.com.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. May 26 at town hall