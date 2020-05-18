She alleges others at the public transportation system have acted illegally, a charge the director doubts.

CANTON As she was handcuffed, a former SARTA official cried and struggled with emotion before being escorted out of the courtroom.

Kristy Williams, the former human resources director of the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, had pleaded guilty a week earlier to aggravated theft, theft in office, insurance fraud and forgery.

And now the 38-year-old Plain Township woman was heading to jail, moments after she alleged in open court Monday that at least three other SARTA employees had engaged in illegal activity.

Stark County Judge Frank Forchione took her claims seriously enough to order that she remain in the Stark County Jail for a week before being sent to an Ohio prison. That will give investigators time to interview Williams.

Cooperating with authorities could help reduce her four-year prison term, Forchione said.

He didn’t promise early release but said he’ll consider it, possibly as early as six months. Other factors include Williams’ conduct in prison. Forchione also referenced her lack of a prior criminal record and that she’s a mother of four.

But the judge also strongly criticized Williams for abusing the public trust while expressing concern over SARTA as a whole, noting a co-defendant in the case, Brandy L. Pryor, also a former agency employee, recently admitted to swindling roughly $14,000 through a college tuition reimbursement scam.

"SARTA is not Santa," Forchione said. "This money isn’t like a Christmas present under the tree. Now, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m a little concerned with what’s going on at SARTA.

"I mean, I don’t know what kind (of) outfit they’re running there but there’s a heck of a lot of money missing because this is my second case."

Williams bilked the public busing system out of $406,000 through various schemes, including health insurance and college tuition reimbursement fraud and the misuse of SARTA credit cards and gift cards intended for an employee wellness program, said Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Beau Wenger.

Her crimes occurred between 2011 and 2018, according to court records filed in the case by the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Allegations of more misconduct

The charges followed an extensive investigation by the Ohio Auditor’s Office, including examining computers, reviewing financial records and documents and interviewing SARTA employees

During Monday’s hearing, Williams alleged that other SARTA employees — it wasn’t clear if she was referring to past or present employees — had engaged in criminal activity connected to the agency.

"If there’s corruption at SARTA, I’m going to make sure that it’s stopped," Forchione said. "And if there’s more, it’s got to be stopped. I mean, this isn’t a joke here.

"Do you think there’s a bigger fish out there?" the judge asked the defendant.

Answered Williams: "I do, your honor."

"Then let’s see if we get the big fish," Forchione said.

Wenger said the prosecutor’s office charged Williams and the 42-year-old Pryor, of Akron, based on what the state auditor’s investigation yielded.

"No one else from SARTA appeared to be involved in any wrongdoing," he said.

Kirt Conrad, SARTA’s executive director and CEO, said the state auditor’s office conducted a more than two-year probe and didn’t uncover other crimes.

"Ms. Williams admitted she concealed information from investigators ... during the probe into her crimes," he said later Monday. "She is now compelled to convey to law enforcement what she claims to know before she begins serving her sentence.

"We have demonstrated repeatedly that we have nothing to hide," Conrad added. "We detected Ms. Williams’ theft, we immediately terminated her and turned the matter over to the police and the auditor’s office. We fully cooperated with them during their extensive investigation and we will continue to do so."

The state auditor’s office declined to comment on Williams’ claims, citing the open case. However, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber issued a statement.

"Significant abuse of tax dollars met justice today with a substantial prison sentence," Faber said. "There is no room in government for those that use their position to lie, cheat, and steal from their neighbors. Our Special Investigations Unit is committed to rooting out fraud and abuse and I commend them for their work on this case."

’Deplorable and disgusting’

Addressing the court earlier Monday, Conrad ripped Williams for betraying, robbing and deceiving SARTA employees, riders and county residents.

The agency operates on a $23 million annual operating budget through local, state and federal dollars. Riders depend on the service to get to medical appointments, jobs and for other needs, he said.

"Public transit is an indispensable part of life in our community — a part of life Ms. Williams put at risk when she placed her needs above those of the people of Stark County," Conrad said.

The official said his former coworker’s actions were "deplorable and disgusting."

Last week, following Williams’ guilty pleas, Conrad said SARTA has instituted financial safeguards in an effort to prevent future thefts and misconduct.

Williams also had taken advantage of prior loopholes, he said.

The $406,000 she’s accused of stealing is more than one of SARTA’s bi-weekly payrolls, "the cost of 72,000 fixed route rides or the price of four new demand response vehicles," he said during Monday’s hearing.

Williams spent some of the stolen funds on vacations to New Orleans and California, Conrad said.

Asked to respond to Forchione’s comments about the agency, he said Williams and Pryor colluded to cover up their crimes and "to override our process."

"When you have people colluding," Conrad said, "checks and balances don’t work very well."

Conrad also noted SARTA has had frequent changeover with finance directors since around 2012, due to those employees taking other job offers, which prevented consistent oversight. A finance director also had been out on extended leave, he said.

In between new finance directors, Williams supervised the finance staff, allowing her to "threaten (those employees) when questions came up about missing receipts or strange transactions," Conrad said.

Restitution

Conrad had asked the court to "impose a sentence that befits the severity of Ms. Williams’ offenses" while ordering full restitution.

The SARTA official said last week he believes insurance will cover the roughly $400,000 in losses.

Wenger said the restitution amount has not been determined, and if insurance doesn’t cover all of the stolen funds, the defendant’s public pension account will make up the remainder.

State law requires that Williams lose her pension benefits, the assistant prosecutor said, citing the conviction.

’Call this right’

Stephen Kandel, Williams’ attorney, said he believes the $406,000 in misused and stolen funds are not all attributable to his client.

During the hearing, Kandel said he believes his client has "valuable information."

Of the sentence, the attorney said, "The judge called this right — either there’s dysfunction in the organization or there’s other people involved."

