MARIETTA — Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. today announced that it donated $25,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) to be used in response to the effects of COVID-19 through the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund.



"In these difficult times, Peoples Bank is doing everything it can to help clients, employees and communities. We are delighted to partner with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and their efforts to bring relief to Appalachian Ohio," said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



"We’re very grateful for Peoples Bank Foundation’s generous gift to the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund," said Cara Dingus Brook, president and CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.



"The gift from Peoples Bank Foundation will be a true help to those in need of meals, medical supplies and other essential items. Our thanks is on behalf of all of the nonprofits who will benefit, and we, along with Peoples Bank, want those nonprofits to know how grateful we are for their leadership during this unprecedented time."



The $25,000 donation also makes possible a gift to support the region’s greatest needs in a long-lasting way with a dollar-for-dollar match through FAO’s state matching grant. The matching funds from an investment from the State of Ohio’s budget means an additional $25,000 will go to FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, an endowment designed to meet the greatest needs and opportunities across our region’s communities for generations to come. Ms. Dingus Brook stated, "In this way, Peoples Bank Foundation is helping meet our region’s greatest needs today and tomorrow."



For more information about FAO’s Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund and how eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public organizations may request funding, or to support the fund with a gift today, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.