ALLIANCE Jean Courtwright of Alliance recently was recognized as Honorary Mother of the Year for Mother’s Day by First Christian Church at 1141 W. Beech St.

Each year, the church’s worship department selects one church mother to represent all the church mothers for her skills in Christian parenting and her dedication to her family and the church. She is the mother of two adult children, Jeanie Brandes and Randall Courtwright, and she has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Courtwright, widowed for years, retired from Genie Lift-a-Door after 57 years of service.

Courtwright’s advice to young mothers is to train your children to listen and obey, to teach them about Jesus, and to show them by example the importance of helping others. She begins every day reading Psalm 93, giving her strength and trust to face every situation life brings.

Courtwright is a member of the church’s Genesis class and the prayer group.