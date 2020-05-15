



NEW FRANKLIN On Memorial Day, fallen heroes will be remembered and the time-honored traditions of the New Franklin community will still be celebrated for all to see, but it will be done virtually.

At 10 a.m. May 25, the city plans to present a special parade video with highlights from previous years’ parades and Remembrance Ceremonies at on the City of New Franklin Virtual Memorial Day Celebration Facebook page. The video will also feature an abbreviated, pre-recorded program of events from the Manchester Cemetery, including the National Anthem, a message from New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson, the traditional rifle salute and Taps. An invocation and final benediction will be delivered by Fr. Bline of St. Francis De Sales Parish.

“Our Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony are sacred and special events here in New Franklin, rich in tradition and memories,” said Adamson in a news release. “Although we can’t gather together, we wanted to plan something to bring the community together to honor our fallen heroes and celebrate the freedoms they fought to protect.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in the day’s events by posting photos and videos of past and present Memorial Day celebrations.

“We have a very tight-knit community. Our parade typically has over 50 organizations, sports teams, and groups participate, so cancelling the event is disappointing to so many,” said Adamson. “We’re trying our best to keep people involved and keep our New Franklin spirit going strong.”

The city is getting residents involved with a National Anthem audition contest, a bike decorating contest for kids, and a patriotic pet contest. Each will be done virtually with the winners announced on the Facebook event page. For more information, visit the City of New Franklin Facebook page, website, or call 330-882-4324.