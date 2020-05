PERRY TWP. Calvary Cemetery at 3469 Lincoln Way E has been notified that due to COVID-19, flags will not be placed on the grounds for Memorial Day.

The factory that makes the flags has been closed, and social-distancing policy makes it difficult to carry out the placements.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own.

For more information, contact the cemetery office at 330-832-1866, or 330-844-2769, or email to btully@youngstowndiocese.org.