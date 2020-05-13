Area libraries are beginning to serve patrons after closing their doors nearly two months ago.

On Tuesday, Rodman Public Library in Alliance saw its first patrons since closing its doors March 16.

It was a welcome sign things are beginning to return to a "new normal," Director Eric Taggart said.

The library is now operating a curbside pickup at its main location at 215 E. Broadway Street. The building remains closed to customers.

"We’re doing everything we can to at least provide some services until we figure out how to open," Taggart said. "It’s important to us to provide this service and ensure we are as safe as we can be for both the staff and patrons."

The steady stream of customers that came through the drive-thru the first day were those who had put materials on hold before the library closed, Taggart said.

They are busy filling requests for pickup in the coming days.

The Rodman library is among many in Stark County planning to offer the pickup service.

Massillon

Massillon Public Library plans to open its curbside service at the main library and its branches June 1.

Sherie Brown, the Massillon library’s director, is awaiting personal protection equipment, including masks and gloves and other items necessary to facilitate the service.

The curbside service is part of a multi-phase plan outlined the Ohio Library Council.

The recommendations are based on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Ohio Department of Health and offer information on face coverings, distancing employees and taking daily health assessments.

The Massillon library is taking its time to ensure they have proper signage in place and the staff is properly trained, Brown said.

Louisville

Louisville Public Library begins its curbside pickup Thursday. Minerva Public Library will begin drive-up service May 18, according to the library’s website.

Louisville Library Director Brock Hutchison said his staff has continued to provide programming like online storytime and other events such as the Facebook live Bob Ross painting event earlier this week.

Hutchison’s staff has spent the last few days preparing for Thursday’s curbside service opening.

"We wanted to make sure we do it right and the staff is prepared and protected and our customers are comfortable," Hutchison said. "We are slowly easing back into it, but we are here and ready to go."

Stark County District Library

Stark County District Library officials are working to develop plans to restart services at their many branches.

Plans call for drive-up services at the main library at 715 Market Ave. N in Canton to begin sometime after Memorial Day, Executive Director Mary Ellen Icaza said.

They will continue to open drive-up or curb-side services at its various branches.

"We have more buildings and staff than some others (in Stark) and we have to take into account more staff and more planning as far as PPE and other safety measures," she said.

In the meantime, patrons should continue to use the digital offerings provided by the library, Stephanie Cargill, Stark Library communications director, said. The library has seen a significant increase in the digital platforms use during the closure, she said.

Challenges

One of the biggest challenges libraries face is ensuring materials are safe to loan.

Officials recommended materials sit three days once returned to allow for the potential viruses to dissipate before they are sanitized and checked back in.

Some library staffs are waiting a day longer before touching the quarantined materials. Library staff then disinfect the materials with products proven to kill the virus.

At Massillon Public Library, the books are also cooked in a device that kills bed bugs. Brown is not sure if it will kill the viruses linked to COVID-19, but it won’t hurt, she said.

They have used the bed bug ovens for several years, Brown added.

The Battelle Institute in Columbus is studying library materials to see how long the virus lives on surfaces, but no report has been issued on the matter.

Icaza said Stark Library has not decided when it will begin accepting returned materials and is asking patrons to continue to hold onto them.

"There has been a lot of discussion throughout the country," she said. A team of library staff has been tasked with determining the best practices to safely handle returned materials.

Library officials are working together to share information about best practices to ensure staff and patrons remain safe, Cargill added.

Massillon is installing clear barriers at the desks and will likely be reconfiguring some of the spaces such as the computer room to allow for social distancing.

"We’re not sure how all of this is going to work," Taggart said. "We’ve never done this before."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE