Joe’s Tire of Barnesville takes pride in being an integral part of the communities where they operate. They contribute to local organizations, they participate in festivals, and they contribute to worthy causes. So, when the Coronavirus pandemic came to Belmont County, they asked themselves, how can we make a difference?



The answer came loud and clear. The community needed masks.



Jake Hershberger, CEO of Joe’s Tire said it was an easy decision to make.



"We sat down when it became clear that the Coronavirus was going to have a major effect on both our business and on our community. When we left those meetings, our main focus besides making sure the business would be able to weather the storm, was to do whatever we could to take care of our employees and to actively look for ways to solve the new problems facing our community, whether they were customers or not. When we found out that there was a severe shortage of masks, we went to work."



Hershberger said it took about a week to get up and running due to a shortage in elastic, but over the last week, a team of volunteers working out of the Shekinah Christian Fellowship, about a block from company headquarters in downtown Barnesville.



"I believe we’ve made just over 1,000 masks. We would have made more than that honestly, but we keep running out of elastic. We have been able to give masks to local government offices and municipalities, families with members who have just had a transplant, and entire communities of the elderly that felt scared to leave their homes to even go outside. One of our core values is safety. It feels good to find ways to live that out."



At the time of this release Joe’s Tire has handed out about 500 masks.