YOUNGSTOWN Denny Denison has been named associate superintendent for schools in the Diocese of Youngstown, effective July 1.

Prior to his appointment, Denison was an educator in the Diocese of Venice, Fla., for 25 years.

His experience spans pre-kindergarten through grade 12. He has served as a middle school and secondary math teacher.

His administrative experience includes secondary dean of students, assistant principal, athletic director, and principal. He also has served as an elementary assistant principal and principal, as well as interim superintendent.

Denison serves on the Apple Education Advisory Board, and has served as an adjunct professor at Ave Maria University and Barry University in their respective education departments.

Denison earned a doctorate in education and a master’s in educational Leadership at Nova Southeastern University. His undergraduate degree in secondary education was earned at Slippery Rock University.