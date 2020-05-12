



SPRINGFIELD TWP. In a livestreamed meeting of the Springfield Board of Trustees on April 23, Trustee Deborah Davis announced that Republic Waste Services would be resuming normal operations beginning April 27.

Republic, sole trash hauler for the township, had placed restrictions on trash pick up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis said the hauler will reinstate recycling and bulk pick up of items. Both had been discontinued to keep the employees safe by staying in the truck and limiting touches on items.

Other business:

• The board also gave approval to instruct the Springfield Lakemore Festival Committee to cancel the 2020 Rock the Dock Festival. It is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the pending state health orders.

• Also approved for cancellation were the lakefront concerts scheduled for June 5, June 12, June 19, June 26 and June 27 due to the pandemic. The concerts scheduled for after the end of June, July and August will be reviewed.

• The board approved the hire of Douglas Deitle to the position of assistant to the fiscal officer with the responsibilities for human resources and office manager at a salary of $60,000 and a benefits package, effective April 27.

• In general business, the Board approved payment to Clemans, Nelson and Associates in the amount of $1,108.75 for the professional services and labor negotiations for police and fire and other legal assistance on employee matters.

• Also approved was payment to HJH Consulting in the amount of $1,660 for consulting services for fiscal office audit and training in the Uniform Accounting Network, township laws, regulations and other duties relevant to the fiscal officer position.

• Advertisement for a public hearing on May 14 at 4 p.m. and May 28 at 4 p.m. will be held seeking public comment on a proposal to consider levying a $5 supplemental vehicle license tax for the purpose of maintenance of township road.

• A payment to Summit County Public Health in the amount of $4611.77 for the 2020 storm water service annual fee.

• For the police department, the annual subscription to LEADS Online Investigation System was approved in the amount of $2,128.

• For the fire department, a resolution to accept a grant in the amount of $8,289.01 from the Cares Act regarding COVID-19 and establish a fund. Assistant to the Board Ted Weinsheimer said the money came from the stimulus packages for the fire department to use on safety supplies and training regarding the pandemic.

The next regular trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m., May 14.