



CANAL FULTON Dale B. Rohr, who owns Clardale Farms in Canal Fulton, turned 90 years old on April 26. With the Stay at Home order still in place, Rohr’s family and friends had to cancel his birthday party that would have included plenty of food, games and an Easter Egg hunt for the kids.

“We had an open house planned for his birthday and we knew we had to cancel that and do something else to celebrate, my niece saw someone did a car parade on Facebook for a family member’s birthday so we planned to do one too,” said son Steve Rohr.

Steve Rohr is the oldest of ten kids, eight boys and two girls. Dale currently has 29 grandkids and 45 greatgrandchildren. Dale’s wife passed in August of 2017.

“The parade was something else,” wrote Dale. “I’ve never experienced anything like it before. Turning 90 doesn’t feel much different than turning 80.”

“My family was raised on the farm. My dad was born in the original house at the end of Mudbrook. He was actually born on the kitchen table. Dad is slowing down and can’t do as much as he could when he was younger, but he can still out work of a lot of people 10 or even 30 years younger than him,” Steve said.

The day before the car parade was warm with plenty of sunshine. The day of the parade was cold, windy and rainy. Nonetheless, the weather didn’t stop plenty of family and friends and some of the farm workers taking a few minutes to make signs wishing Dale a happy birthday and driving by his house to deliver the message.

There were two drive by parades, one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. The family also sent out a birthday card request over Facebook and Dale received 98 cards.

“Dad definitely got a kick out of reading and seeing who sent all those cards,” Steve said.