



NORTH CANTON For five years, the 720 Market has been a fresh-air approach to shopping, eating and discovering local talent through the hundreds of crafters, artists and farmers. The events have been highly popular drawing thousands of shoppers to each of the events.

Generally, founders Lynn and Dave Shimko offer three or four open air markets throughout the spring and summer. For their 2020 season, the opening market was scheduled for May 16 in the square of North Canton and in the community parking lot at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. The second market was scheduled on June 20 at Kent State at Stark in Jackson Township.

Both of those events have been rescheduled to May and June of 2021.

"We have already secured dates for 2021 for both the city square of North Canton (May 15, 2021) and Kent State at Stark (June 26, 2021)," Lynn said. "This would have been the first time at Kent State at Stark so we are looking forward to being at the venue next year."

Three other markets are still in the works and on the schedule for 2020 including Sept. 20 at Gervasi Vineyard, Oct. 10 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a new two-day event called the Holiday Show is scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 at Akron-Canton Airport.

"The Akron-Canton Airport is another new venue for us and we think the new Holiday Show will work well there. We’ve had many people ask us about doing a holiday show and so we thought it would be good to offer one," Lynn said.

Another new event the Shimko’s are planning is a themed event that will be part of the Main Street Festival in North Canton in the month of August.

"We are calling the new themed event the Sidestreet Market, it is food centered and the first one will be barbecue themed," Dave said. "The event will be produced by 720 Market but is a new component of the Main Street Festival. There will be food vendors and food trucks and crafters all related to the theme."

Lynn said they are staying in touch with their vendors many of whom are making masks and hand sanitizers while waiting for the show season to start. She also said 720 Market is offering some social media giveaways on Facebook and Instagram. The online items are called the 720 Market #stayhomeohiofunpackage.

"The online promotions are a way for us to stay in touch with customers and keep us on their minds and to promote products from our vendors," Lynn said. "Everybody has been so understanding about rescheduling the first two events so we hope the packages will keep everyone excited and looking forward to the other wonderful events we have scheduled.

"We keep telling people it will be a big ole celebration when we do finally get back together."

To keep up-to-date with what’s happening with the 720 Markets, visit Facebook, Instagram (@720market) and at www.720market.com.