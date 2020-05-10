Picnic! Beach! Those were two words that had never been heard in our house at Indian Camp in the 1940s. Since Dad’s sister Albeanna, her husband Steve, and son Danny were coming from Cleveland for a visit, Dad wanted to do something special.



The last time they visited, we had just moved to Indian Camp. Dad told them to get dressed up for a night on the town. At Indian Camp, Gerty’s Store was the highlight of the trip.



Now, Seneca Lake Beach had recently opened and Dad was ready to explore. Mom had the task of getting a picnic lunch prepared. This was something new for her as we always ate at home. Since she had hundreds of chickens, her decision on lunch became much easier.



The night before, Mom butchered two chickens and put them on to boil early in the morning. She always boiled them first so she would have a good broth for noodles or gravy. Then she dipped the chicken parts in eggs and rolled them in crushed crackers before frying them. Her chicken always turned out to be a perfect golden brown.



She wanted to take potato salad too and enjoyed having a bowl of it look pretty as well as being tasty. Even though we were headed to the lake, she filled a Cambridge Glass bowl with potato salad and put sliced boiled eggs over the entire top.



When all the picnic items got packed away with Kool-Aid to drink, we all hopped into the car and headed to the lake. It was farther than we expected but soon we arrived and found an empty picnic table under the trees where we could have lunch. Aunt Albeanna brought a delicious chocolate cake for dessert.



After lunch, Danny and I changed into our swimsuits. Our moms walked over to the beach with us and spread a blanket there so they could sit and watch while we played in the edge of the water and built a sandcastle. Both moms actually took off their shoes and put their feet in the sand. Dad and Uncle Steve stayed at the picnic table and smoked an after-lunch cigarette.



Soon the sun started to go down and we all went back to the picnic table for another piece of chocolate cake before heading home. What a perfect day!



While today this might seem like quite an ordinary day, at that time it was a real adventure for Mom and the entire family.



Each happiness of yesterday is a memory for tomorrow.