The article, "Nature’s Cure: Now is the Time to Cultivate Something Good" by Carole McCray, that was posted on the-daily-record.com on April 24 stresses that turning to nature is a good way to adjust to hard or uncertain times. Nature can only be used as a "good panacea," as the author of the article states, if we take care of our environment.



I am a resident of the city of Wooster and a student at the University of Mount Union in Stark County. I am concerned with the effect the growing climate crisis could have on the community.



According to information on climate.nasa.gov, the effects of climate change could affect things such as agriculture, forestry, health, air and water quality, and more. Future generations deserve to have access to nature and the environment.



A solution is needed in order to work toward combating the global climate crisis. Through research and my schooling, I have become familiar with a possible solution. I believe a carbon pricing bill such as the Climate Action Rebate Act of 2019 would help to ensure future generations could enjoy nature and our community in the same way that we do. That is why I am asking our members of Congress, specifically Senators Brown and Portman and Representative Gonzalez, to support the Climate Action Rebate Act of 2019.



I hope others will join me in this effort. To ensure that nature is an option for our future generations to turn to in times of need and hardship, we must ask our members of Congress to work toward a solution to the climate crisis. I believe the Climate Action Rebate Act of 2019 would be a good way to start working towards combating the crisis.



Farrel Murphy



Wooster