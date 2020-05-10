MAY 10, 1960



Joyce Duffey is crowned May Queen at Cambridge High School and Dorothy McDowell is maid of honor. Attendants are: Nancy Downs, June Sunnafrank and Louella Johnson.



MAY 10, 1970



The Village Inn in downtown Senecaville is now under new management, Charles and Myrle Webster.



MAY 10, 1980



Roger Gault is named operations engineer for Columbia Gas of Ohio.



MAY 10, 1990



Amy Nordstrom, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everal A. Nordstrom, Cambridge, has been accepted at Otterbein College for the 1990-91 academic year. She will graduate from Cambridge High School in June.



MAY 10, 2000



Muskingum College's highly-successful Donna Newberry was presented a Coach of the Year Award as one of four winners recognized at the Mervyn's Leadership Luncheon.