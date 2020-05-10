Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, May 6



6:36 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Tuesday, May 5



10:35 p.m., injured person, Route 821; United Ambulance.



8:24 p.m., auto accident, Route 260. No injuries reported.



8:08 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:25 p.m., ill person, East Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:13 p.m., vandalism damage, Cape Horn Road.



4:47 p.m., injured person, Davis Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.



2:04 p.m., auto accident, McConnelsville Road. No injuries reported.



9:01 a.m., assisted other agency, Marietta Road.



Monday, May 4



11:17 p.m., endangering the elderly, Sycamore Road.



10:20 p.m., family dispute, St. Johns Road.



8:46 p.m., domestic dispute, Fairground Road.



8:21 p.m., deputy requested, Olive Street, Caldwell.



6:20 p.m., injured person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:38 p.m., suspicious activity, Road Fork Road.



1:52 p.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.



12:34 p.m., criminal trespassing, Ball Hallow Road.



11:54 a.m., well being check, Road Fork Road; United and deputies.



10:13 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:21 a.m., unresponsive person, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



Sunday, May 3



6:35 p.m., suspicious person, Main Street, Sarahsville.



3:29 p.m., animal complaint.



2:59 p.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Belle Valley.



7:15 a.m., theft complaint, Wolf Run Road.



5:18 a.m., lift assistance, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:59 a.m., smoke alarm activation, Marshall Lane, Caldwell.



Saturday, May 2



11:43 p.m., disorderly conduct, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



11:04 p.m., reckless driver, Belford Street, Caldwell.



7:59 p.m., missing adult, Jeffery Road; United, Caldwell FD and deputies.



6:59 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



6:22 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



4:19 p.m., recovered property, Adamik Road.



7:45 a.m., investigation, Wolf Run Road.



5:44 a.m., 911 hang-up call.



5:26 a.m., commercial alarm, Olive Street, Caldwell.



1:29 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



1:27 a.m., suspicious activity, Roy Croy Road.



1:05 a.m., traffic stop, Barry’s Ridge Road.



12:08 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



Friday, May 1



9:28 p.m., traffic stop, Zep West Road.



9:20 p.m., medical emergency, Nicholson Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:01 p.m., traffic stop, Pipa Road.



7:52 p.m., suspended license, Pipa Road.



6:32 p.m., gambling investigation, Belford Street, Caldwell.



4:04 p.m., business alarm activation, Marietta Road.



12:35 p.m., assisted other agency, Interstate 77.



12:09 p.m., suspicious person, I-77/Route 78.



10:07 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:30 a.m., lift assistance, Spruce Street; United and Caldwell FD.



7:27 a.m., 911 open line, Parrish Ridge Road.



7:04 a.m., animal complaint, Opossum Run Road.



12:49 a.m., injured person, Mechanic Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



Thursday, April 30



7:21 p.m., improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



6:41 p.m., well being check, Pauline Board Road.



5:34 p.m., well being check, McConnelsville Road.



5:32 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



5:08 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:47 p.m., difficulty breathing, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:20 p.m., missing juvenile, Zanesville.



12:08 p.m., injured person, Halley’s Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



8 a.m., theft complaint, Olive Street, Caldwell.



5:05 a.m., alarm activation, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



Wednesday, April 29



10:14 p.m., suspicious activity, Old Infirmary Road.



9:22 p.m., suspicious activity, Marietta Road.



6:51 p.m., ill person, Harl Weiller Road; United Ambulance.



5:47 p.m., lift assistance, High Street; United and Belle Valley FD.



3:12 p.m., well being check, Delancy School House Road.



2:36 p.m., difficulty breathing, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.