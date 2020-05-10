As I write this, Mom is busy lighting up the lives of those around her in, of all places, an assisted living home in Pennsylvania. She has a knack for fun and loves to be the instigator of mischief. It’s not senility — she’s been like this all her life. I sometimes think she never grew up, and that was lucky for us all. She’s always thinking of some crazy thing or another to do to keep things lively. Once, she attended a square dance dressed as a sack of potatoes!



My youngest brother struggled but finally found courage to ask a friend to the prom. On the sly, Mom asked his date to invite a friend along. Steve had no idea he was picking up TWO girls that evening, but, by experience, he immediately knew it was Mom who had set him up, so he just rolled with it. Her little prank was a great icebreaker, and everyone had a good time.



When we lived in a military apartment building in Germany, Mom got a little restless on a hot afternoon and started water-bombing passersby from our balcony. The action quickly escalated with a full-blown counterattack from the ground troops. Looked like fun to us kids, so we enlisted in Mom’s bombardier squadron and saw a lot of exciting action. Then someone decided to bring in the big guns and put a garden hose to work in the entryway, aiming up between the flights of stairs. Shrieks of delight echoed through the stairwell, which was soon soaked all the way to the top floor. And every sopping wet, balloon-wielding soldier was grinning from ear to ear! Especially Mom.



The other residents in her assisted living home love that she’s such a troublemaker. The ladies at her dinner table say they never know what she’ll come up with next. One evening, a quiet elderly woman wished she could have more dessert. With a twinkle in her eye, Mom said, "I think we can arrange that." She lifted her knife and fork in her fists and started pounding the table. "We want more dessert," she repeated loudly, wearing a mischievous grin. Before long, the ladies sitting with her joined in, and then another table, and another … When the kitchen staff rushed out to see what the ruckus was about, they stopped short, confused momentarily … then burst into laughter. Mom was beaming. The crowd cheered. And everyone got seconds on dessert.



Mom uses a wheelchair and loves when her wheelchair buddies form a line traveling down the hall. She wheels along with them, making train noises as the "train" passes apartment doors. Even more reserved residents don’t take long to come to the conclusion — "You can’t stop her, so you might as well join in — and it’s FUN!"



Mom’s always had her own unique perspective on life — she’s a free spirit, definitely young at heart, and knows how to have a good time! Wherever she is, no matter the circumstances, everything goes better with her cheerful attitude in charge. She’s certainly a bright spot in our lives!