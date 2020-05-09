



JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on April 28, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees discussed the status of lodging tax payments from township hotels.

Fiscal Officer Randy Gonzalez said half of the hotels are behind on submitting the 3 percent lodging tax. He told trustees that most have paid their January amounts but have not reported sales for the past few months.

Gonzalez said the township has collected $86,000 so far this year in lodging taxes. He said the township and county each receive 3 percent.

Trustees suggested they follow up with the hotels to see if they have been filing the proper paperwork and paying their lodging tax.

Other Actions:

• Awarded the 2020 striping project to A & A Safety for $44,396.

• Paid bills in the amount of $748,628.

• Opened bids for the North Park Amphitheater parking lot paving project. There were nine bids in total received, several bids were for paving, there were some for electrical work for lighting and a few for concrete work.

• Trustees are asking people not to make left turns from Wales Avenue into the Recycling Center because it is causing traffic backups. They are asking that residents turn on to Community Parkway from Fulton Drive to enter the Recycling Center.

• Met in executive session for employment appointments, employment or compensation for the Public Works Department and for scheduling for all departments.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. May 12 at town hall