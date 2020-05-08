



GREEN A project to make improvements to the PLCC/Shriver Multi-Purpose Trail will proceed following Green City Council’s awarding of a $100,896 contract to Spano Brothers Construction at its April 28 regular meeting.

“There had been concern as to whether we should wait on this because of the uncertainty of our income (during the COVID-19 crisis),” said Councilman Rocco Yeargin. “But this is not coming from the general fund.”

Yeargin said funds for this trail project would be coming from the city’s parks capital improvement fund. Finance Director Steven Schmidt added that the project would be partially funded by an $85,000 grant, and that the parks fund currently has a $738,000 carryover budget from 2019.

“So we could use carryover funds,” Schmidt said.

Income tax revenues up … for now

Schmidt also reported that the city’s first quarter 2020 income tax receipts are up 5.1 percent – or $271,949 – from 2019 numbers. Overall, the city has received $5.6 million in tax receipts this year, compared to $5.3 million in the same time period in 2019.

“This is good news, but the concern on everybody’s mind is, what’s next?” Schmidt said, in reference to the effects of the COVID-19 virus and statewide stay-at-home order, in effect since mid-March.

Yeargin asked if there was a point where the city would begin to “see the impact of what could be a loss of tax revenue.”

Schmidt said that while the city expects a delay of approximately $1.5 million in April, due to the postponement of the April 15 tax filing deadline to July 15, other less predictable numbers will become more evident by mid-May.

“We already budgeted $2.2 million less than we budgeted in 2019, (but) we can keep an eye on what we have to work with,” Schmidt said. “And we may have some reductions in capital projects next year.”

COVID-19 updates

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer announced the cancellation of all city events in May and June in reaction to the COVID-19 crisis.

These cancellations and closures include:

• The city’s Memorial Day parade, ceremony, picnic and car show May 25.

• The annual FreedomFest at Boettler Park June 27.

• All Green Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camps, June 8 through August 7.

• Children’s Entertainment Series dates in June.

• Yoga in the Park dates in June.

• Rentals of any Green Parks pavilions, Central Park Community Hall and the John Torok Community Center until further notice.

• The Ariss Park dog park.

• All tennis, volleyball, pickleball, and basketball courts, until further notice.

Neugebauer said the Central Administration building will be reopening by appointment only, with all visitors required to wear a face covering while inside the building.

Other actions

• Council also amended previously approved legislation that established an economic assistance loan program, through the Green Community Improvement Corporation, to assist small businesses in the city affected by COVID-19. The amendment clarifies the inclusion of a 120 day grace period beyond the three-year loan repayment policy.

• A lease agreement with the Green Historical Society for the Lichtenwalter Schoolhouse at 5290 Massillon Road was also approved.

• Council approved the final plat and performance bond for the first phase of the 36-unit, 10-acre New Seasons planned development.