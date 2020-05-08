YOUNGSTOWN As the “Responsible Restart Ohio Plan” is implemented during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio announce directives for the safe return to the public celebration of Mass.

This plan provides for the possibility of the gradual return to the public celebration of Mass on the weekend of May 30-31.

While making every effort to respect the spirit of the governor’s instruction, the bishops have agreed each diocese will determine a soft opening date later in May, granting permission for the public celebration of daily Mass where it can be achieved safely, and where pastorally possible with less than 50% occupancy of the church building, respecting social distancing.

For the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, the public celebration of daily Mass may resume on May 25. Please check your local parish for additional information.

Next week, detailed directives and guidelines for the Diocese of Youngstown will be sent to all parishes, which will include maintaining social distancing recommendations to provide a safe environment and instructions for the distribution of Holy Communion.

Please note the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass still remains in effect. Bishop George V. Murry once again dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in the diocese, and all other Catholics currently in the diocese from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass until further notice.

“As your bishop, I continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most at risk, the elderly and those with serious health issues,” Murry said in a statement. “I strongly urge those who are most vulnerable to stay at home and I implore those who are not feeling well to refrain from coming to church.”

Murry thanks the faithful for their patience, understanding and cooperation as the diocese implement this gradual return to the public celebration of Mass.