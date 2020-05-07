



NEW FRANKLIN During the April 15 New Franklin City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Adamson reported on a variety of COVID-19 efforts.

Adamson said that the emergency operations plan has been working well. The city has been using Zoom to conduct weekly meetings with various departments. Those in administrative positions are working from home and the service department is working allowing one man per truck.

The pandemic is causing New Franklin to face approximately a 20 percent revenue loss due to gas tax, property tax, government funds and license tax all dropping significantly. All are sources of income for the city. Each department is looking at ways to cut costs and save money. At this time, some items are being put on hold including the purchase of a police cruiser, purchase of dive equipment for the fire department and the chip and seal program for the service department.

Adamson said that the surrounding communities have all agreed to work together as they face the pandemic.

Also, Adamson reported that the New Franklin officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is back on duty and doing well. He appreciates all the prayers and support from the community.

It was reported that the Finance Department has been set up at home. Residents are urged to call and leave a message if they have any questions.

Approved resolutions included:

• Authorizing the transfer of funds from the general fund to the police district and dispatch funds was approved waiving the three reads.

• An advance from the general fund to the COPS School Violence Prevention Fund was passed.

• Amending the City of New Franklin health Benefit Plan was passed.

• Authorizing the mayor to accept a proposal from Basicare Plus for the addition of MDlive Telemedicine to the city’s health benefit plan was passed.

• A resolution establishing the full-time position of dispatch assistant supervisor was approved.

Announcements:

• Adamson said that Summit County will receive $100 million in funds; consequently, the funds will not be permitted to be used for revenue shortfalls.

• Manchester Local Schools have prepared more than 2,000 breakfasts and lunches.

• Grace Bible Church will be distributing pantry food to residents. They will be donating 2,000 boxes of food to New Franklin for distribution.

• New Franklin rate of census returns is 59.1 percent.

• For those who had property dame due to the tornado are urged to contact the Summit County Fiscal Office for a tax reduction on property taxes.

• Council went into executive session to discuss police department personnel. No action was taken.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., May 6.