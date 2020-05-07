LET'S REMINISCE



MAY 8, 1961



President Kennedy signed into law a bill to increase the minimum wage to $1.25 per hour and extend its coverage to 3.6 million additional workers.



MAY 7, 1971



Officers of the Year awards were given out, other citations presented, and Neal Altland, program manager, was accorded a standing ovation at the first annual "Future Unlimited" Banquet of Junior Achievement of Guernsey County Inc., at the Westminister United Presbyterian Church.



MAY 7, 1981



The new addition to the Guernsey County Health Dept., which was dedicated today, includes a family planning section, waiting room, three exam rooms, a staff conference rook, a laboratory, clerical offices and records and the offices of Dr. Thomas Swan, MD, health commissioner, and John Bennett, administrator.



MAY 7, 1991



More than 350 people took part in the annual March of Dimes Guernsey County Walk America/Teamwork sponsored by NCR Corp. and Weir-Cove Moving and Storage. The walkers raised $14,624.33 to help prevent birth defects.



MAY 7, 2001



Jason W. Smith, a senior at Cambridge High School, was awarded a music scholarship from Capital University, based on standardized test scores as well as performance audition.