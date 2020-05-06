



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Board of Education held a special meeting April 30, via Zoom and live streamed through the district’s YouTube channel, to approve a resolution to proceed with potentially of levying an additional tax in excess of the 10-mill limit.

“It is going to be a hard pill for the people to swallow I’m sure but, we have no other choice,” said board member Mary Lou Dodson.

Board President Dave Hofer said that Treasurer Chris Adams has ran the financials as long as possible since the district was released from fiscal emergency 11 years ago.

“If it passes, this is the first time the district will have new money in 20 years,” said Hofer.

Board Member Larry Petry added, “I would say that is being fiscally responsible.”

“We have been good stewards of the money,” said Dodson.

Hofer said during the nearly nine years he has been on the board, there has been no frivolous spending.

“We have dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s,” he said. “We have spent where we have had to and pulled back where we needed to.”

In other news:

• The board approved a resolution authorizing the donation of five tablets and five Chromebooks to the families identified by Springfield principals to use for participating in ongoing remote learning activities.

The tablets and Chromebooks were either donated or purchased with donated funds. Board member Chad Lance thanked those who donated. One donated five tablets and one donated $1,000 which allowed for the district to purchase five Chromebooks. Lance will be working to get those distributed to students and families that were designated by principals. He said the donations offer an opportunity to help more children get online and do remote learning. Petry offered to help with the distribution.

• Business Manager Dustin Boswell said they have been crunching the numbers looking at the feasibility of continuing the alternate meal service throughout the summer.

“There has been a huge need in the community,” he said. “We have been serving between 350 and 400 meals per day between Spring Hill Elementary and the Lakemore Municipal Building.”

He said they have spoken to some of the organizations in the community that have run summer meal programs. Some will not be able to serve this summer due to lack of funding or COVID-19. Officials know there will be a gap throughout the summer and their will continue to be a need.

Boswell said it would be best to continue the two-kitchen model throughout the summer.

“I think it is important to fill that gap in the community,” Boswell said.

Members of the board agreed it would be a great thing and the district would continue to receive funds to help provide the meals. He is going to move forward to arrange for the staffing for the summer.

• The district is going to hold a virtual graduation ceremony for this year’s seniors at 7 p.m. May 29. On May 15 and 18, they will record the seniors walking across the stage in their cap and gown. There will be speeches. There will also be a Top 25 virtual ceremony.

“These are challenging times. They are different but, we are putting together some nice activities for our students under the circumstances,” said Superintendent Chuck Sincere.

• The board held an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee, official, licensee or student, unless the employee, official, licensee or student requests a public hearing; and matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statutes.

No action was taken following the session.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., May 19. Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. the day of the meeting (include name and address) via: comments@springfieldspartans.org.