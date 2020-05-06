



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on April 27, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved sending two renewal levies to the Stark County Auditor to certify the revenues that would be generated.

Board President Steve Miller said one levy is a 1.25-mill renewal EMS levy to maintain emergency medical services and the second levy is a 1.5-mill road levy for the construction, reconstruction, paving and repair of roads and bridges. Both levies are for five years starting in 2020 and first due in 2021.

The 1.25-mill levy will be 12.5 cents per $100 evaluation and the 1.50-mill levy will be 15 cents per $100 evaluation. Trustees said that neither levy would cost a homeowner any additional money.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of April 27 in the amount of $191,008.

• Approved the purchase of a plasma cutter from Matheson Gas at a cost of $2,115 for the road department.

• Authorized to request a Lake Township 2020 Speed Zone study for 1.53 miles on Hoover Avenue between Midway and Lake Center Streets.

• Approved a FEMA resolution authorizing Stark County Health Commissioner and the Stark County Emergency Management Director to apply for any and all assistance in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Ranger from Spitzer Ford for the Administrative, zoning and cemetery departments at a cost of $28,398.

• Approved a 2020 Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District Host Site Block Grant Agreement in the amount of $70,785 for the expenses associated with maintaining a yard waste site.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Township Hall