MAY 5, 1961



Competition was keener that final scores would indicate as Cambridge High School topped New Concord and Barnesville in a triangular track meet. Final tallies were: Cambridge, 92; Barnesville, 34.5; and New Concord 16.5.



MAY 5, 1971



All construction work in Guernsey County remained halted today as a strike of some 100 laborers entered its sixth day.



MAY 5, 1981



Muskingum College's Athletic Director Jim Burson announced that Jeff Heacock will be the Muskies' new football coach. Heacock has been the assistant coach the last three years.



MAY 5, 1991



Gary "Tut" Turner, Meadowbrook High School football standout, has signed a letter of intent to play football for Muskingum college.



MAY 5, 2001



Ptl. Phil Hall was honored as Officer of the Year during a recent ceremony recognizing the outstanding achievements of Cambridge Police Department personnel during 2000.