COLUMBUS — Amy Kissinger, a school board member on the Cambridge City Schools Board of Education, has been named to the Board of Trustees of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA). She is one of the OSBA Southeast Region representatives to the statewide board. The OSBA Board of Trustees is the main governing body of the association. It is composed of the eight-member OSBA Executive Committee, representatives from Ohio’s six largest school districts and 18 representatives selected by OSBA’s five regional associations.



The Southeast Region is composed of school districts in Athens, Belmont, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Muskingum, Monroe, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.



For more information, contact OSBA. Founded in 1955, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.