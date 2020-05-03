'On the Shoulders of Giants:' An ode to Dr. Joe



Dear Editor,



The COVID Pandemic continues to monopolize local and international news with its high death rates and secondary impending economic collapse. Humanity will have been changed forever in many ways by this global disaster.



There have been major disruptions in our personal, social and cultural lives.



One very cruel result of social distancing has been the inability to come together to celebrate the lives of individuals who have died during this crisis. This aspect of our current crisis really struck me personally as we recently lost a true icon of our community.



Dr. Joe Goggin recently passed away after a very long and productive life. He was a friend and physician to thousands of individuals during his career and was totally devoted to caring for our community.



Dr. Joe, although short in stature, was a giant in regards to his personality, vigor and contributions to community well being and healthcare. He was the foundation of an incredibly strong and progressive private medical practice that continues to serve our area under the guidance of Mark and Pat Goggin and many other sterling professionals, many recruited by Dr. Joe.



As a colleague, he warmly welcomed me to this community over three decades ago, entrusted his patients to my surgical care and never stopped supporting my personal career. He was always very engaging, fiercely loyal to his patients and incredibly intellectual in his approach to patient care. His dedication to and love for his family were boundless.



Dr. Joe spent his entire professional life in service to this community.



There is an apropos quote from John of Salisbury in 1159 that says, "we see more and further than our predecessors, not because we have keener vision or greater height, but because we are lifted up and borne aloft on their gigantic stature." Isaac Newton paraphrased the quote in 1675 as "If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants."



Joe Goggin was indeed a "giant" in our community.



If funerals were allowed, the waiting lines to pay him respect would stretch several hundred yards and be composed of patients, families and friends of all generations. These few paragraphs do not do justice to thank him for his friendship, service, support, collegiality and dedication. He is the epitome of a life well lived.



Michael D. Sarap MD, FACS



Cambridge







Orme Hardware remains dedicated to community



Dear Editor,



With the current uncertain environment in our communities today, we felt it important to get the word out about where we stand and the safeguards we have put into place to ensure safety in our stores. We welcome you to stop into any of our local hardware stores to see for yourself the precautions we are taking that go above and beyond most retail environments. In our 150 years of support to our communities, we have weathered many storms of crisis from war to epidemic. We will do so again.



The Orme Hardware Co. continues to be committed to the health and well-being of both our customers and employees. With the recent retail restrictions, we feel it is important to convey the reasons we are considered an essential business and remain open. This designation can be found at https://wbns-cdn.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/files/Ohio-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf under Section 12, Item J.



All our locations actively support each of their respective municipality "critical infrastructure workforces" designated by the Department of Homeland Security specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic. These services can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce. What this means is that we supply product in support to each of our communities in the following …



communications, healthcare, water/wastewater, energy, emergency services, law enforcement, first responders, government facilities, and public works.



These relationships were in place long before the current crisis and will continue to be increasingly vital to the continual stability of each of the communities we are located in. The Orme Hardware Co. also actively supplies the oil and gas Industry as well as local farmers. We also provide vital products to our communities during times of personal home emergencies.



In response to recent changes in customer shopping habits, government restrictions, and ensuring our at risk and senior customers can shop in a low risk, controlled environment we have altered our operating hours to satisfy those needs and taken measures to ensure a safe, responsible environment for both our customers and staff. Curbside pickup has also been implemented for those who wish to not come into our stores. Many of our locations have been visited and evaluated by their respective health departments and received glowing reviews for our efforts.



We are very proud and humble to find ourselves in a position to be able to help and support the health of our critical infrastructures. We certainly hope this current state will pass quickly, and we pray for the safety of all during this trying time.



It is our privilege to fulfill our civic duty to continue to serve our customers. We take that responsibility very seriously. We are here for you and we are here for our Communities. We will get through this together.



Karen S McCoy



Owner



The Orme Hardware Co.