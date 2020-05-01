CANTON Of all the businesses working through the pandemic, perhaps none has seen more changes than the funeral industry.

In addition to serving families, funeral directors must take proper measures to protect themselves. As a result, the way funerals are conducted in 2020 have changed, perhaps with lasting impact.

Canton area directors say the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association have been proactive in keeping them informed through webinars, emails and online discussion forums on safe protocols for the families they serve and their staffs.

Firm understanding

“We get all our guidelines from the NFDA,” said Ron Simchak, owner-director of Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home in Canton. “I’m very concerned about my crew; I have a great crew. We talk about it daily. We carry disinfectant spray. If there’s any inkling a body could have it, we disinfect it before we touch it. We wear protective clothing at all times, even on normal cases we wear rubber gloves and masks. We’re having trouble getting suits and gowns, so we wear long nylon jackets we can disinfect.“

Wackerly Funeral Home President Eugene C. “Trey” Wackerly III is a licensed funeral director and embalmer who graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

“I feel that the profession has a firm understanding of infection control and the safety needed to care for a deceased human body,” Wackerly said. “The majority of safety protocols that were recently suggested by the state and national funeral director associations due to this pandemic, were safety protocols we were already implementing.“

Alternative suggestions

Though funeral homes, religious services and weddings are exempt from social-distancing laws, the outbreak has caused many funeral homes to limit what they offer. Gone are hours-long calling hours and large services, now limited to 10 family members.

“We provided suggestions and alternative service suggestions to our grieving families, but they were not making good decisions for the health of other family members or friends,” said Elizabeth A. Reed, vice president/CEO and funeral director at Reed Funeral Home, which has locations in Canton and North Canton. “We had to limit services even further for their own good and the wellness of our own staff if we were going to be able to continue to serve. Immediately the beginning of March, I eliminated the use of family limousines because it was a luxury item that put my staff and their families in too close of proximity to visitors.”

She said they are seeing an increase in immediate burials, cremations, and stricter limitations at cemeteries. Reed now can arrange for burials, cremations and related merchandise electronically through DocuSign. Families also may use social media during services, she said.

Tron Rhoden, a third-generation director at Rhoden Memorial Home in Canton, said his funeral home is seeing more graveside services “and each cemetery has a policy as to how many people can attend. We still have viewings in our building, but the services are at graveside.”

Be patient

Because most of the people they serve choose their method of disposition in advance, Wackerly said, he hasn’t seen a noticeable increase in cremations.

Stark County has three crematories, one in Massillon, one in Canton Township, and one in Louisville.

“For the time being, we are just following out their wishes in a more condensed format,” he said. “We are having more private graveside services and private church/funeral home traditional services due to the 10-or-less people rule. But most families are planning to have a public service at a church or the funeral home when the Ohio Social Distancing Law is lifted. We are still offering the limousine as part of our service. The family always has the right to decide if they want it.”

Simchak said he’ll provide limousine service if requested, but noted that they’re getting fewer requests.

“Please be patient with any funeral home,” Rhoden added. “We’re trying to do the best we can. We have rules we have to follow. It’s hard enough not be be able to see a family member when they’re sick, then not seeing them once they’re passed.”

Wackerly said that regardless of what’s happening, funeral services will always be a necessity.

“Humans have always had funerals,” he said.

We know that funerals date to at least 60,000 B.C., and every culture and civilization has had funerals ever since. Why? Because funerals help us acknowledge the death, honor the person who died, celebrate their life, and support one another.

“In other words, funerals help us mourn well and set us on a healthy path to healing.”