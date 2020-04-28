



LAKEMORE During a special meeting held by the Village of Lakemore Council members April 15, Council President Sam Ray resigned as a member of council.

Mayor Rich Cole said Ray’s unexpired position must be filled within 30 days of April 15. Councilmembers thanked Ray for his service to the community and wished him the best.

Ray requested that councilwoman Laura Cochran be nominated as president pro tempore and Cole then asked for nominations.

Councilmember Tracy Douglas said there was no immediate need for a president pro tempore and said he believed the meeting, which was conducted via LoopUp, was illegal. The council meetings have recently been held through the LoopUp call program to keep in line with social distancing because of COVID-19.

Cole called the village solicitor and confirmed the meeting was legal and that it was necessary to have a president pro tempore to continue the operation of the village should the mayor be unable to fulfill his duties.

Councilwoman Heather Anderson nominated Cochran for the position. Council members voted yes to the nomination and Douglas abstained. Cochran said she will work with Cole to fill the vacancy on council.

Approved legislation included:

• A resolution to hire Michael Ward as a firefighter/paramedic with the Lakemore Fire Department.

• A resolution regretfully accepting the resignation of Damiano Tassone from the Fire Department.

• A resolution regretfully accepting the resignation of Kathy Wix from the Lakemore Department of Public Services.

Announcements:

• Council announced that the Memorial Day Parade may be postponed. A decision will be made as soon as possible.

• Cole announced that the annual Clean Up Lakemore week and Clean Up day are canceled.