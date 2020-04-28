



HARTVILLE Village Council accepted an offer from Solicitor Ron Starkey on April 21 to amend the current contract between the village and Starkey Law Firm and reduce the monthly fee by $500 for the remainder of 2020.

Village Council approved the 2020 contract with Starkey, at an annual rate of $31,200, in December. The contract reflected no increase from the previous year.

Council members thanked Starkey for proposing the rate reduction.

“I would like to thank Ron Starkey for this and allowing us to be fiscally responsible,” said Councilwoman Bev Green. “And realizing the village is in financial trouble with this (COVID-19) pandemic.”

In other action, council:

• Approved a one-year agreement with the Stark County Public Defender Commission for defense of indigent persons $200 per village of Hartville ordinance case.

• Agreed to enter into the Community Development Block Grant agreement with the Stark County Commissioners.

• Authorized the village’s participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s winter road salt bid.

• Scheduled a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. June 2 for a planning commission recommended rezoning of property at 1116 Woodland Street from R-2 to R-3 zoning, for the purpose of expanding the building on the property from two apartments to five apartments.