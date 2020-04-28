Weather



Tuesday: Overcast with rain showers. High of 62, low of 52.



Wednesday: Showers early, steady rain later in the day. High of 65, low of 50.



Donations needed



Guernsey County Children’s Services is in need of donations to help protect employees as they continue to visit client homes. They are in need of masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.



There is also a need of monetary donations and non-perishable foods to help the families that are served through the department.



Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can send checks made out Guernsey County Children’s Services Attention Chrissy Smith, 274 Highland Ave., Cambridge, OH 43725.



The agency has a 24 hour hotline, so anyone wanting to make a donation in person can get hold of the agency at 740-439-5555.



High School senior athletes!



Due to the recent decision from the Ohio High School Athletic Association to cancel the spring sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Jeffersonian Sports Department would like to recognize our area senior student-athletes who will be unable to finish out their high school athletic careers this spring in their chosen sport.



Any senior high school student-athlete in our local coverage area (Cambridge/Meadowbrook/John Glenn/Buckeye Trail/Barnesville/Shenandoah/Caldwell) are encouraged to submit a brief profile to us at ksutton@daily-jeff.com to be included in our Spring Sports Senior Spotlight which will run in the Sunday editions of the Daily Jeffersonian beginning Sunday, May 3rd. Profiles need to be submitted by Friday, May 1 to be included.



Include the following information: Student-athlete name, High School, Parents, Spring Sport, Past Spring Sport accomplishments (optional), Thoughts on missing out on senior spring sports season, Future Collegiate Plans.



Thought of the day



What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?



Mark 8:36