LOUDONVILLE — Britney Sage will take her outstanding academic and swimming records to Youngstown State University.



The daughter of Luke and Lisa Sage of Loudonville is carrying a 3.971 accumulated academic average at Loudonville High School, qualifying her as the salutatorian of the LHS Class of 2020. Holding her from a perfect straight A average was a B in chemistry her sophomore year.



Sage also is one of the greatest competitive swimmers in LHS history, qualifying for the state swimming tournament both her junior and senior year at LHS, and holding most of the girls swimming records for the long-standing Loudonville swim team.



"When I looked at colleges, I tried to get a view of the schools that had the best programs in the field I want to study, exercise science, that had great swimming programs," Sage said. "Youngstown had a great exercise science program and their swim team, under coach Brad Smith, who is about to begin his second year, is a strong and improving program. So, I picked them."



Sage is getting scholarship support for both swimming and academics at Youngstown, has qualified for their honors program and is still seeking other scholarships.



At LHS, she said that math and sciences were her favorite subjects, particularly precalculus and the college algebra class she has taken in math, and biology, anatomy and chemistry in the sciences. She has taken five College Credit Plus courses, college algebra, Composition I and II, politics and American history.



She listed her art teacher, David Vaughan, as her favorite teacher.



"I have taken every art class offered in the Loudonville Schools, starting when I was little, and try to paint as I get time," she said. "That, along with hanging out with friends, are my hobbies. I have a talent for art, and I plan to look at some art classes while in college. Mr. Vaughan has made me enjoy it more."



Also as a favorite, she mentioned biology/anatomy teacher Jim Conley. "I like the way he teaches," she said. "He brings real things into the class to make it more interesting."



Sage has spent an unbelievable amount of time working on her swimming, driving to Columbus five to six times a week to practice with the Ohio State Swim Club in Columbus. She would leave school around 2 p.m., and not get home until almost 11 p.m. Swimming isn’t Sage’s only athletic pursuit, as she also played soccer her freshman and sophomore years.



Asked to comment on the times she has spent swimming, she said "I guess I am driven, and I am the one who pushes myself. My parents have given me a lot of encouragement, and paid for a lot of gas for all of the Columbus trips, but I am the one who pushes myself the most."



Sage, who has one younger brother, Cooper, age 10, a fourth-grader, and also a swimmer, will work this summer as a lifeguard at Mohican State Park. She has lifeguarded there the past two summers.



Asked how she is coping with the challenges of social distancing and stay-at-home schooling, she said: "It’s hard for me because I am a very social person. I miss being with and seeing friends, and I miss the swim practices in Columbus. To keep in shape, I run and workout at home. The last time I was at a swimming practice was early March. I miss it."



Sage is very compact for a competitive swimmer, 5 feet 2 and 130 pounds.