Brimfield



• A 30-year-old Cleveland man was charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Tuesday. A temporary protection order was issued and he was released on a recognizance bond.



Charlestown



• A 32-year-old Aurora man, a 30-year-old Charlestown man and a 25-year-old Charlestown man were all charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, after allegedly fighting with each other on April 11. A summons was issued to each man.



Franklin Township



• A 18-year-old Franklin Township man was charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Monday on Windy Hill Drive. A warrant was issued for his arrest and a temporary protection order was issued.



Ravenna



• A 42-year-old Ravenna man was charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Monday on Brush Road. A summons was issued.



• A 52-year-old Ravenna man was charged with criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor, obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly shattered a 2008 Toyota’s windshield on Monday, causing the vehicle to swerve. A summons was issued.