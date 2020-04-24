APRIL 25, 1960



Elmer P. Pelton receives the St. George Medal, the highest Catholic medal in scouting.



APRIL 25, 1970



Dr. Harry Manley resigns as president of Muskingum College.



APRIL 25, 1980



The cherry tree at the Art Marr residence, Cedar Hills, is now in bloom.



APRIL 25, 1990



Cambridge City Council's legislative committee will consider amending the city ordinance prohibiting Sunday mowing. The city's current ordinance says power equipment, including mowers, may not be used here on Sunday.



APRIL 25, 2000



A SafeSitter class was taught at Cambridge Junior High School. Donna King, SafeSitter instructor and Kim Clary, SEORMC SafeSitter instructor and coordinator, led the class along with teacher Scott Ruby.