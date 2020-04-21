In an effort to streamline an overburdened system, the state on Tuesday announced new rules for filing unemployment claims.

Starting Sunday, unemployed Ohioans filing claims should do so on certain days based on their last name, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Those whose last names start with A through H should file on Sunday; last names starting I through P should file on Monday; and last names starting with R though Z should file Tuesday.

Anyone can file on the remaining days.

Those registering for benefits can do so any time. The dates are designed for weekly benefit claims.

Coronavirus shutdowns have flooded the state’s unemployment system. According to the most recent figures, 855,197 applications for benefits have been filed in Ohio.

The state also instructed those filing claims to set their correspondence preference to "electronic," instead of U.S. mail.

"The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly," said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall in a news release.

"Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days."

Ohioans can apply for benefits at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.