



LAKEMORE Easter was celebrated around the area in living rooms and family rooms through the means of live streaming. However, Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, upped its service from watching it on a computer at home to a drive-in service.

The church parking lot offers the perfect place for a drive-in service as cars can park in the upper and lower lot and face the pavilion where Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger led the service. Choir Director Pianist and Organist Will Hamilton provided music.

The service was broadcasted over car radios station and through two speakers that rang out to the parked cars. Everyone stayed in their cars while Gindlesberger walked by each car waving a greeting to those in attendance. Gindlesberger asked attendees to flash their car lights or honk their horns in response to questions he would ask or statements he made. Doing so, made him laugh and smile. He knew there were people there, listening and responding.

“It is challenging to preach without people being present,” he said. “The responses of the congregation enhance preaching and give feedback to the speaker,”

When preaching to an empty church, Gindlesberger tries to keep in mind that there are folks receiving the message and that helps him.

“To do the parking lot worship enabled me to be connected to ’live’ people and lifted my spirit. The flashing of headlights and the little beep-beep responses were a delight to my heart,” he said.

Gindlesberger’s sermon wasn’t about the “virus” or what we needed to do because of COVID-19, but rather about the meaning of the day. Those in their cars said the Lord’s Prayer along with him.

Gindlesberger said his calling as a minister has been to that of being a pastor. The idea of pastor is that of being a shepherd.

“It has been my real privilege to care for people, much as a shepherd cares for sheep,” he said. “It has been difficult not to be physically present with people. I have had to turn to some less comfortable and usual forms of connecting. I will say that doing things differently has opened up some things that might not have happened otherwise.”

Lakemore United Methodist Church is a community-oriented and offers many programs and providing volunteers. It currently offers extra pick up days for the food bank where volunteers pack up boxes that are handed out to those who qualify. The next one will be at 5 p.m. April 29.

Mayor Rich Cole said the community has been very supportive of the food bank efforts, adding that the amount of people needing the help has quadrupled.

At this time, the church is planning to continue the drive-in church services.

“As long as we can maintain a practice of social distancing, by staying in the vehicles, and as long as it seems to be of value to those coming,” he said.

Gindlesberger added that is subject to any further restrictions that might be put in place.

“We want to be responsible citizens and good neighbors, who are not seeking to cause harm or endangering persons,” he said. “By staying within your vehicle, we hope that this would not be much different from staying at home. At least one of those present on Easter Sunday told me that he doesn't have access to online services, so this is such a help.”

Cole said it was a blessing to see so many of the church family members at the Easter service.

“Even if it was through glass and from afar,” he said.

Cole thanked Gindlesberger, Springfield Police Sgt. Eric East, COPP/VASP member Emery Pitman and Lakemore Lion’s Club Member Justin Knox and everyone for pulling it all together.

For more information about the church, visit www.lakemoreumc.com where visitors can also find previous recorded sermons from Gindlesberger or call 330-733-6531.